International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Olympia McNerney - Global Head of IR
Arvind Krishna - Chairman, President and CEO
James Kavanaugh - SVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI
Ben Reitzes - Melius Research
Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley
Brian Essex - JPMorgan
Matt Swanson - RBC Capital Markets
Operator
Welcome, and thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
Now I will turn the meeting over to Olympia McNerney, IBM's Global Head of Investor Relations. Olympia, you may begin.
Olympia McNerney
Thank you. I'd like to welcome you to IBM's first quarter 2025 earnings presentation. I'm Olympia McNerney and I'm here today with Arvind Krishna, IBM's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Kavanaugh, IBM's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
We'll post today's prepared remarks on the IBM Investor website within a couple hours, and a replay will be available by this time tomorrow. To provide additional information to our investors, our presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures. For example, all of our references to revenue and signings growth are at constant currency. We provided reconciliation charts for these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation, which is posted to our investor website.
Finally, some comments made in this presentation may be considered forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Additional information about these factors is included in the company's SEC filings.
So with that, I'll turn
- Read more current IBM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts