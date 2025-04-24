ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Darren Yip - Group Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Insights

William McDermott - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Gina Mastantuono - President and Chief Financial Officer

Amit Zavery - President, Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Keith Bachman - Bank of Montreal

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Kylie Towbin - Citi

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Patrick Walravens - Citizens JMP

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Brad Sills - Bank of America Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Christa, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ServiceNow First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren Yip, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Insights. Darren, you may begin.

Darren Yip

Good afternoon and thank you for joining ServiceNow's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me are Bill McDermott, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Gina Mastantuono, our President and Chief Financial Officer; and Amit Zavery, President, Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer. During today's call, we will review our first quarter 2025 results and discuss our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2025.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that the information discussed on