Newmont Corporation (NEM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 5:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Tom Palmer - President and CEO
Natascha Viljoen - COO
Karyn Ovelmen - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Matthew Murphy - BMO Capital Markets
Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey
Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank
Lawson Winder - Bank of America
Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs
Daniel Major - UBS
Anita Soni - CIBC
Andrew Bowler - Macquarie
Al Harvey - JPMorgan
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Newmont's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Tom Palmer
Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining our call. Today, I'm joined by Karyn Ovelmen, our Chief Financial Officer, and Natascha Viljoen, our Chief Operating Officer, along with the rest of my executive leadership team. And we'll all be available to answer your questions at the end of the call. Can you please state our cautionary statement and refer to our SEC filings which can be found on our website?
We have begun the year with a strong operational performance, which in turn has driven a robust financial performance. These results enabled us to generate record first quarter free cash flow and have kept us on track to deliver on our full year commitments. And last week, we also reached an important milestone for Newmont with the completion of our divestment program, positioning us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet, return capital to shareholders and apply our full attention to our go-forward portfolio.
With the first quarter and our
- Read more current NEM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts