Gold's Rally Is A Boon For EZCorp

Apr. 23, 2025 9:58 PM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) StockEZPW
Kennedy Njagi
37 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Tariffs and economic indicators suggest the US may face a recession, benefiting pawn shops like EZCORP due to increased demand for alternative financing.
  • During economic downturns, pawn shops thrive as consumers avoid selling equity at a loss and turn to pawning valuable items, especially gold jewelry.
  • EZCORP has a strong financial profile, with 68% of its inventory in jewelry, positioning it well to capitalize on rising gold prices and tighter credit markets.
  • With gold prices at an all-time high, EZCORP can extend more loans, increase pawn service charges, and improve margins, driving future growth.

Pawnshop "Sale for jewelry"

Oleksandr Sadovenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On 2nd April, the White House announced the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. The markets plummeted and the S&P 500 lost $5 Tn in 2 days. A couple of days later, President Trump put a

This article was written by

Kennedy Njagi
37 Followers
At Henriot Capital, we live by the principle that simplicity and common sense drive success. I’m passionate about building a hedge fund with a clear purpose, disciplined focus, and consistent alpha. Our approach is fully quant-driven—our model gives us the tickers, and we act on its recommendations without human interference. We live by the motto "invest first, investigate later," meaning we buy what the model suggests and conduct further research afterward, which we then publish. We discourage human fingerprints in stock selection, ensuring that our decisions remain driven by data and not individual bias.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EZPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EZPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EZPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News