Impinj, Inc. (PI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Andy Cobb - Vice President of Strategic Finance

Chris Diorio - Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chair, and Co-Founder

Cary Baker - Chief Financial Officer

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Guy Hardwick - Freedom Capital Markets

Troy Jensen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Welcome to Impinj’s First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Andy Cobb

Thank you, Nick.

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us to discuss Impinj’s first quarter 2025 results. On today’s call, Chris Diorio, Impinj’s Co-Founder and CEO, will provide a brief overview of our market opportunity and performance. Cary Baker, Impinj’s CFO, will follow with a detailed review of our first quarter financial results and second quarter outlook. We will then open the call for questions. Hussein Mecklai, Impinj’s COO, will join us for the Q&A. You can find management’s prepared remarks plus trended financial data on the company’s Investor Relations website.

We will make statements in this call about financial performance and future expectations that are based on our outlook as of today. Any such statements are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whereas we believe we have a reasonable basis for making these forward-looking statements, our actual results could differ materially because any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. We describe these risks and