Moelis & Company (MC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Tsukroff - Vice President of Investor Relations

Chris Callesano - Chief Financial Officer

Kenneth Moelis - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Devin Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC

Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

James Yaro - Goldman Sachs

Brendan O’Brien - Wolfe Research, LLC

Michael Brown - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Ryan Kenny - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Rubin - UBS Group AG

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Moelis & Company Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter 2025. To begin, I’ll turn the call over to Mr. Matt Tsukroff.

Matt Tsukroff

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Moelis & Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results conference call. On the phone today are Ken Moelis, Chairman and CEO; and Chris Callesano, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to note that the remarks made on this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those identified from time to time in the risk factors section of Moelis & Company’s filings with the SEC. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Our comments today include references to certain adjusted financial measures. We believe these measures, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare our results across several periods and to better understand our operating results. The reconciliation of these adjusted financial measures with the relevant GAAP financial information and other information required by Reg G is provided in the firm’s earnings release, which can be found in our Investor Relations website at investors. moelis.com.

I’ll now turn the call over