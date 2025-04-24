The US stock market continued to make big price swings as the trade war is expected to hit the economy and corporate earnings growth potential. It appears that fear is driving the market, as NASDAQ plunged into a bear market and the
QUAL: A Solid Long-Term Investment With The Potential To Beat S&P 500
Summary
- The US stock market's recent volatility presents a buying opportunity, with historical trends suggesting a swift recovery and potential long-term gains.
- iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF is recommended for its balanced portfolio, combining growth and value stocks to capitalize on uptrends while limiting risks.
- QUAL's portfolio includes top tech and low beta stocks, offering diversification and stability, with a low expense ratio and strong liquidity.
- Despite potential risks from economic cycles and tech selloffs, QUAL's factor-based strategy and attractive valuations make it a solid long-term investment.
