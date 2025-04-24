Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLTZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 23, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jean-Marc Harion - President and Group Chief Executive Officer
Peter Landgren - Group Chief Financial Officer
Petr Cermak - Chief B2C Officer
Stefan Trampus - Chief B2B Officer
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs
Andreas Joelsson - Carnegie Investment Bank
Stefan Gauffin - DNB
Oscar Ronnkvist - ABG Sundal Collier
Erik Lindholm Röjestål - SEB
Fredrik Lithell - Handelsbanken
Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas Exane
Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS
Ajay Soni - JPMorgan
Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank
Siyi He - Citi
Felix Henriksson - Nordea
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tele2 Q1 Interim Report 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jean-Marc Harion, President and Group CEO. Please go ahead.
Jean-Marc Harion
Thank you and good morning and welcome to Tele2’s reports call for the first quarter of 2025. With me here in Kista today, I have Peter Landgren, our Group CFO; and for Sweden, Petr Cermak, our Chief B2C Officer; and Stefan Trampus, our Chief B2B Officer.
Please turn to Slide 2 for a brief recap on our transformation plans and progress so far. 2025, as you know, is a transformation year for Tele2. Our objective is to build a faster, simpler and more agile Tele2 by coming back to Tele2’s original challenger culture. And I am happy to present you today the progresses we have made over the first quarter of 2025 to simplify organization, control our cost and prioritize our investment.
We have reduced our workforce by more than 450 positions at group level by the 15th of April. We have reopened
