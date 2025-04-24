ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCPK:ASAZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bjorn Tibell - Head of Investor Relations

Nico Delvaux - President and Chief Executive Officer

Erik Pieder - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Midha - Citigroup

Andre Kukhnin - UBS

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

George Featherstone - Barclays

Rizk Maidi - Jefferies

James Moore - Redburn Atlantic

Alexander Virgo - BofA Securities

Andreas Koski - BNP Paribas

Gustaf Agenäs - Handelsbanken

Bjorn Tibell

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q1 Report. My name is Bjorn Tibell, I'm heading Investor Relations, and joining me here in the studio are ASSA ABLOY's CEO, Nico Delvaux; and CFO, Erik Pieder. We'll now as usual start with a summary of the report, and then we'll open up for your questions, and we plan to round off in about one hour's time.

So with that I'd like to hand over to you, Nico.

Nico Delvaux

Thank you, Bjorn, and also good morning from my side. Q1 results, we had a good start of the year with a 2% organic growth of the top line and then also good complementary growth again, growth through acquisitions of net 5% and held by currency 1%, so top line up 8%. We've seen strong sales growth in Global Tech, good sales growth in Americas, stable sales in EMEIA and Entrance Systems, and a sales decline in Asia Pacific, mainly because of Greater China.

An improved underlying operating margin; operating margin EBIT was at 14.9% but we had 140 basis point dilution, mainly I would say from one-off acquisition and divestment-related costs. We had a good cash flow, 2.4 billion SEK and a cash conversion of 51% which is, I think, a good cash flow for seasonally lower