Commodities: All Is Not Well Within OPEC+

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.51K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • ICE Brent settled almost 2% lower on the day amid concerns about aggressive supply hikes from OPEC+. This comes after Kazakhstan said that it’s unable to lower oil output and plans to prioritise domestic interests over OPEC+ obligations.
  • Further disagreement between OPEC+ members is a clear downside risk, as it could lead to a price war.
  • Copper and other industrial metals continued to rise yesterday amid hopes of a de-escalation in trade tensions between the US and China.
  • Gold fell from a record high above $3,500/oz reached earlier in the week on Trump’s softer stance on China and the Fed. Prices are still up by more than 25% so far this year, supported by market volatility and ever-changing US policies.

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries, depicting the investment in the development or production of global oil industry.

William_Potter

By Warren Patterson, Ewa Manthey

Energy - OPEC+ struggles

While a risk-on move lifted most risk assets yesterday, oil was left behind thanks to OPEC+ discord. ICE Brent settled almost 2% lower on the day amid concerns about aggressive supply hikes from

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.51K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About BNO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BNO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
DBO
--
USL
--
BNO
--
OILK
--
SPGSBR
--
CO1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News