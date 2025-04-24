JQC Rights Offering Underway - Here's What To Do

Stanford Chemist
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund's 1-for-5 rights offering has a subscription price based on the higher of 90% of NAV or 95% of the average closing price.
  • The "higher of" condition prevents a vicious cycle of discount widening, effectively creating a discount floor and limiting how wide the discount can get.
  • Investors should not subscribe if JQC's discount widens beyond -10%, as it would be cheaper to purchase the fund on the open market.
  • Sell your rights on the open market if you do not wish to subscribe, as the value of the rights will likely decline over time.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Two black hands in long sleeve shirts Shaking each other and Receiving Peruvian soles notes over White Background

Richard Darko/iStock via Getty Images

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund's (NYSE:JQC) rights offering is underway, and will expire on April 29th, 2025. From the press release:

  • Holders of Common Shares on the Record Date (“Record Date Shareholders”) will receive one Right for each outstanding Common Share owned

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Stanford Chemist
19.95K Followers

Stanford Chemist is a scientific researcher by training. For the past decade he has been providing analysis and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investments with CEFs and ETFs. He leads the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Features of the service include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of {CEF/ETF Income Laboratory} holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JQC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JQC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JQC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News