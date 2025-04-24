W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shot up 15% since its 4Q24 earnings on 2/11/25.

SA

It has since fallen back down on the broader market crash, allowing us to still get in at the cheaper price.

It was a small beat of 2 cents, and guidance called for a modest 3% AFFO/share growth in 2025. So why did the stock price move so much?

I posit that it is because WPC has found a new growth engine.

WPC’s Phases

WPC is a large and seasoned triple net REIT. Over its history, it has had distinct phases of operations.

2007 through 2018 was characterized by consistent and impressive growth, during which AFFO/share nearly tripled.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

WPC’s growth engine in the 2007-2018 era was its private REITs which would raise capital, buy properties, and then be accretively absorbed into the parent REIT.

While managing these private REITs, WPC earned substantial fee income. In fact, a large portion of WPC’s earnings were in the form of fees rather than real estate NOI.

Referencing the chart above, the red line points to 2019-2023, where WPC lost a significant amount of AFFO/share. What is notable is that during this time, real estate NOI actually grew quite nicely.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

It was just more than offset by the loss of the fee stream from the private vehicles.

This fee stream was temporary in nature by design, as the private entities were built to have an exit event so that their investors could have liquidity. As the final private REIT got absorbed into WPC, the fee stream ended. Absorption was accretive to WPC’s AFFO/share, it simply wasn’t large enough accretion to offset the loss of the fee stream.

So AFFO/share in 2023 was lower than in 2018, but arguably of higher quality because it consisted of real estate NOI, which is more permanent in nature than finite life fee streams.

At the end of 2023, WPC spun off Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP). On the chart above, I used a black line rather than a red line to designate this drop in AFFO/share because the AFFO was not lost. It simply accrues to investors through their NLOP shares, which they received in the spin. As a side note, NLOP has performed quite well, so investors who hung on to their shares are well aware that the AFFO/share was not lost.

Finally, we get to the right side of the AFFO/share chart, which is once again an upward sloping green line. WPC has a new growth engine that is no longer reliant on private REIT fee streams.

After this long preamble, that is the answer to why WPC has popped +15% after earnings. The data revealed in the earnings report provided strong evidence that the new growth engine is durable and repeatable. The new growth engine is predicated on a combination of organic growth and spread investing, which we will detail further below.

Organic growth

Triple net REIT organic growth is determined primarily by 3 factors:

Leasing spreads (positive) Escalators (positive) Churn into vacancy (negative)

Toni Sanzone, WPC’s CFO, summarized the total of these at 2.5% on the 4Q24 earnings call:

“Comprehensive same-store rent growth for the fourth quarter was 2.5% year-over-year, which reflects the impact of vacancies, leasing, restructurings and rent recoveries.”

WPC

Essentially, all of the growth came from escalators, which for WPC average 2.6%. Leasing spreads of +7% offset a couple of vacancies such that the escalator figure approximately equated overall NOI growth.

Capex is a recurring factor, so it does not impact year-over-year growth numbers, but it is an important component of operating efficiency.

Against WPC’s $406 million of revenue in the quarter, they incurred just over $18 million in capex between maintenance capex, leasing commissions and tenant improvement costs.

WPC

That represents about 4.5% of revenue, which is toward the low end for REITs.

I think there are 2 components contributing to WPC’s relatively lower capex:

Industrial focus Long lease terms

WPC is over 60% industrial, which tends to be a lower capex asset type.

WPC

WPC’s leases are often signed for 15 years or greater, which reduces leasing costs.

Long lease terms can be a trade-off, however, because it delays WPC’s ability to mark rents to market. Historically, long leases were considered the superior way to do business, but conventional wisdom is more split today with some REITs intentionally opting for shorter leases.

Overall, WPC’s organic growth seems to be in-line with its escalators at about 2%-3% annually. This is not a new part of WPC’s engine, as it has been in place for decades. In fact, organic growth was actually stronger during the recent bout of high inflation as many of WPC’s escalators are linked to CPI.

The new portion of growth is a revival of spread investing.

Spread investing

3 factors have set up WPC’s acquisition pipeline to be highly accretive:

Cap rates have risen broadly, allowing for higher ROIC purchases Reduced debt provides greater liquidity Access to cheap debt enhances spreads

We discussed the higher acquisition cap rate environment more thoroughly here, so I won’t repeat myself other than to say broadly higher cap rates give WPC a much larger pool of assets from which to choose.

As WPC transitioned to a pure real estate company rather than an asset management company, its key debt metrics improved materially. Debt to gross properties is now in the 40s, which is a sweet spot for REITs.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

With the better metrics, WPC is deeply into investment grade territory at BBB+ which is 2 notches above the start of investment grade.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

With this rating, in combination with WPC’s presence in Europe, they are able to issue extremely cheap debt, most recently at 3.7%.

WPC

Source: earnings release

Jason Fox, CEO, discussed the cap rates of WPC’s pipeline on the earnings call:

“We expect to continue funding part of our capital structure with long-term 5 euro bonds, currently pricing in the high 3% range. When combined with U.S. bonds pricing in the mid-5s, this provides an attractive source of financing for net lease deals, cap rates in the 7s and average yields greater than 9%.”

Current pipeline guidance is $1B to $1.5B for 2025.

The strong spread should create nice AFFO/share growth.

Between the organic growth and the accretion for acquisitions, WPC has a long runway of moderate growth ahead. We believe this growth is significantly higher than what is priced into the stock.

Valuation

Triple net REITs in general are fairly cheap right now at an average P/AFFO of 12.6X. WPC is trading at 11.9X so right in line with average, but given its relatively lower debt profile it is cheaper than peers on a leverage adjusted valuation. On the table below we plotted AFFO multiples on the Y axis and Debt to EBITDA on the X axis.

2nd Market Capital

The market is correctly pricing higher leverage triple nets at lower multiples, but there is some variance about the best fit line.

Naturally, other factors should cause some variance, as companies that are higher quality, higher growth or lower risk should trade at higher multiples.

Given WPC’s size, tenure, and very clear pathway of growth, we believe it should trade at a premium to peers on a leverage adjusted basis rather than a discount. While we believe the low leverage in combination with asset and geographic diversification make WPC slightly lower risk than peers, there are still risks on which to keep an eye.

Risks to WPC

3 WPC tenants are at elevated risk of rent delinquency or becoming vacancies; TrueValue, Hellweg and Hearthside. In combination, they represent 4.5% of WPC’s rent.

Do It Best has acquired True Value, which alleviates credit concern, but in the process they got to renegotiate the leases. 6 of the properties will be kept at the same rent, while the other 3 will go vacant.

Jason Fox describes Hellweg’s difficulties:

“Hellweg situation is little changed from last quarter. It remains currently on rent and continues to execute its turnaround plan to reduce costs and manage liquidity, and has successfully pushed out its debt maturities to 2027. It continues to face meaningful operational headwinds driven by the slowdown in German consumer spending, which we're monitoring closely, including an active dialogue with Hellweg's management team and reviewing its financials as they become available.”

Hearthside’s operations seem to have improved a bit and with the prospect of emergence from bankruptcy there is some potential for them to no longer being on the watch list.

The tenant issues look manageable, but depending on the portion of them that go vacant and/or stop paying it could take a dent out of growth. Perhaps the company’s worries about these problems could be why they guided for AFFO growth of closer to 3%-4% when on the accretion side of the equation it would be closer to 5%.

Overall take

WPC looks to have a pathway of consistent growth which, in my opinion, makes the stock too cheap at 11.9X AFFO. Dividend yield plus growth is in the low double digits implying a strong total return.