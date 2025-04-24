FIGS, Inc.: Recommending A Hold Despite Tailwinds

Apr. 24, 2025 4:35 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS) StockFIGS
Menlo Research
10 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • FIGS, Inc. is recommended as a “HOLD” due to subpar financial performance and limited upside potential, despite growth plans and strong social media presence.
  • Expansion into untapped markets and new physical stores, particularly in Philadelphia, are key business drivers for FIGS’ future growth.
  • Financial analysis reveals significant declines in EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow, with only a slight increase in net revenue.
  • Tariff risks pose substantial threats to FIGS, potentially increasing production costs and affecting profit margins and demand.

Stethoscope and red heart on green scrubs background

Kalanchoe/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has some tailwinds as the company plans to expand its business by capitalizing on untapped markets in the East and building on its strong social media presence. However, the company’s financial

This article was written by

Menlo Research
10 Followers
I am a financial writer who selects and analyzes high quality stocks with great risk/reward propositions. My universe of stocks covers various industry verticals and geographies. I like to share great ideas and invite meaningful public discourse on various long/short equity ideas. Please follow for in-depth financial analysis and easy-to-read introductions of novel companies and investment propositions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FIGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News