Global markets have been wracked by volatility and uncertainty in recent weeks as the US eyes tariff retaliation. Times of volatility will often create great dislocations, which, for investors able to remain calm and identify these opportunities, can
KCCA California Carbon Alert: Strategic Opportunity At The Floor
Summary
- Global markets have been wracked by volatility and uncertainty in recent weeks as the US eyes tariff retaliation.
- California Carbon Allowances have an implicit floor price as well as a ceiling price.
- Cap-and-trade programs typically begin with an oversupply of carbon allowances to keep prices manageable and give regulated companies time to adapt.
- Amid broader market volatility, we believe KCCA presents a strategic play for investors searching for a risk asset, especially given its unique structural advantages.
