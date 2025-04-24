Alaska Air Group: Shares Plunge Due To Economic Uncertainty

  • Alaska Air Group's Q1 2025 revenue surged 40.5% due to the Hawaiian Holdings merger, but earnings per share fell short of expectations, causing an 8.1% after-hours stock drop.
  • Despite revenue growth, profitability worsened due to increased operating costs and integration expenses, leading to a larger loss per share compared to the previous year.
  • Management withdrew 2025 guidance due to economic uncertainties but remains optimistic about achieving $400 million in cost synergies from the merger.
  • Given economic concerns and integration challenges, I recommend maintaining a 'hold' rating on Alaska Air Group despite its relatively low valuation.
Alaska Horizon Airplane

After the market closed on April 23rd, the management team at Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2025 fiscal year.

