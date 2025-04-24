Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ ) is one of the most well-known REIT

I write about REITs extensively and have a significant double-digit percentage of my net worth invested in the sector.

If you want to access my entire Portfolio and all my current Top Picks, feel free to join ‘High Yield Landlord’ for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest and best-rated community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a 4.9/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!