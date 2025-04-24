Frasers Centrepoint Trust: Still Neutral Based On Performance And Proposed M&A

The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • I maintain my Hold rating on Frasers Centrepoint Trust after previewing its interim results and evaluating its planned acquisition.
  • My projections point to stable 1HFY25 dividends for FRZCF, considering interest cost savings and short-term disruptions from property renovations.
  • There are both merits and risks pertaining to the REIT's purchase of a new asset, so I have a neutral opinion of this latest inorganic growth initiative.
bus stop at Northpoint City mall

ridham supriyanto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I continue to assign a Hold rating to Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTCPK:FRZCF) (J69U.SI). My prior October 26, 2024 article analyzed its FY24 ("YE September 30, 2024") financial numbers.

I'm neither bullish not bearish

The Value Pendulum
