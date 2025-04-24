In the healthcare devices space, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more focused and dominant player with a healthy mix of value and growth than ResMed (NYSE:RMD). With healthy margins, built-in recurring revenues and a
ResMed: Cornering The Market In Sleep Solutions
Summary
- ResMed is a dominant player in healthcare devices with strong margins, recurring revenues, and a near-monopoly, offering a compelling mix of value and growth.
- The company continually invests in R&D, enhancing its product portfolio, customer experience, and expanding into new markets, justifying its premium share price.
- Concerns about GLP-1 drugs reducing ResMed's market are countered by data suggesting increased overall health engagement, boosting interest in sleep health solutions.
- ResMed's consistent innovation and market leadership make it a highly attractive investment, despite its shares already trading at a substantial premium.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.