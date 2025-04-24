Bannerman Energy Ltd (BNNLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bannerman Energy Ltd (OTCQX:BNNLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 23, 2025 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Emma Culver - Investor Relations and Communications Manager

Brandon Munro - Executive Chairman

Emma Culver

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Bannerman Energy Quarterly Webinar Update for the March 2025 Quarter. For those of you that don’t know me, I am Emma Culver, the Investor Relations and Communications Manager at Bannerman. And I’d like to thank you all for joining us this morning. I am joined today by our Executive Chairman, Brandon Munro, who will provide an update on the quarter, an update on the Etango project in Namibia and the progress that we have been making. Following this, we will move into Q&A. Many of you are probably most familiar with the Zoom, but at the bottom of the screen, you’ll see the Q&A in the toolbar there. Just type in your questions there and we will move through them at the end. Many of you know Brandon. He has deep uranium sector experience. He is currently a member of the World Nuclear Association Director General’s Advisory Council.

And for now, I will hand you over to Brandon. Brandon, thank you for joining us this morning.

Brandon Munro

Thank you, Em, and good morning, good evening or good afternoon, to everybody who is joining us. Thank you for joining us to hear about what’s been a very productive quarterly and a really important time to be talking about stability and financial prudence here, given the background of what’s happening in the broader market.

So against that backdrop which, of course, is extreme volatility, great uncertainty associated with North American trade policies and what’s some of the announcements coming out at a fairly rapid fire case from the White House. I’d hope that you’ll see from this