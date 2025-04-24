Lotus Technology: Built For Speed, Stalled By Strategy

Apr. 24, 2025 6:32 AM ETLotus Technology Inc. (LOT) StockLOT
Astrada Advisors
946 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Lotus Technology faces ongoing demand challenges due to competitive pressure, undifferentiated models, and shifting consumer preferences in the global EV market.
  • The recent CFO change is questioned; a Chief Technology Officer may be more appropriate to address product-related issues.
  • We maintain a $1/share target price on LOT, implying further downside risk, given the lofty 30K 2026E delivery guidance and competitive market conditions.
  • Prefer BYD and Xiaomi for their strong technology, vertically integrated models, and better price-to-value propositions in the competitive Chinese EV market.
Lotus Evora 410 Sport

Emirhan Karamuk

Lotus Technology (LOT) reported 4Q24 and FY2024 full-year results, which indicated that the ongoing competitive pressure and undifferentiated models that lack consumer resonance will likely continue to weigh on demand in the foreseeable future.

The company’s recent management changes underscore

This article was written by

Astrada Advisors
946 Followers
Astrada Advisors delivers actionable recommendations that enhance portfolio performance and uncover alpha opportunities, supported by a strong track record in investment research at leading global investment banks. With expertise spanning technology, media, internet, and consumer sectors in North America and Asia, Astrada Advisors excels in identifying high-potential investments and navigating complex industries.Leveraging extensive local and global experience, Astrada Advisors offers a unique perspective on market developments, regulatory changes, and emerging risks. The research integrates rigorous fundamental analysis with data-driven insights, providing a nuanced understanding of key trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscapes.The focus is empowering investors with timely research and a comprehensive view of industry dynamics. Whether navigating volatile markets or exploring new trends, Astrada Advisors remains committed to delivering superior insights to drive informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News