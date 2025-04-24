Visa: 3 Reasons To Buy, 3 Reasons To Hold, Earnings Preview

Luca Socci
4.58K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Visa boasts a 97.8% gross margin, turning almost all operating cash into free cash flow due to low capex, making it highly profitable.
  • In this article, I summarize how Visa works and why it can keep growing at a fast pace despite its massive size.
  • I point out why Q2 earnings are crucial for Visa, as we will see how the company prepares to handle its operations in a changing trade environment.
VISA Credit Card Wallet

FinkAvenue

Introduction

Let's do a mental exercise. Pretend you didn't read the title and don't know that this article will discuss Visa (NYSE:V).

Now that you have cleared your mind, consider this opening sentence: "Today, we are going to talk about a company whose

This article was written by

Luca Socci
4.58K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. Over time, I have come to realize that profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V, MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
VISA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News