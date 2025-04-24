Apple (AAPL) stock has seen a correction of over 20% since YTD. The company faces numerous challenges within its operations as well as macro headwinds of tariffs and regulations. Apple’s supply chain will face significant issues if the tariffs
Apple: Earnings Could Deliver A Big Upset As International Business Tumbles
Summary
- Apple faces significant challenges, including tariffs, regulatory headwinds in Europe, and declining sales in China, impacting margins and overall revenue.
- Apple Intelligence has failed to meet expectations, leading to lawsuits and damaging the brand image, further delaying customer upgrades.
- Despite heavy investment, Apple's TV+ service continues to lose money, and the company struggles to compete with established streaming giants.
- Apple is trading at 22 times the EPS estimate for 2 fiscal years ahead compared with only 18 times for Amazon and 15 times for Meta despite slower EPS growth.
