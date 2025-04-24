Saipem SpA (SAPMF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Saipem SpA (OTCPK:SAPMF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Alessandro Puliti - Chief Executive Officer

Paolo Calcagnini - Chief Financial Officer

Guilherme Levy - Morgan Stanley

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Mick Pickup - Barclays

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Sebastian Erskine - Redburn Atlantic

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas

Victoria McCulloch - RBC

Massimo Bonisoli - Equita

Guillaume Delaby - Bernstein

Marco Cristofori - Intesa San Paolo

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Puliti, CEO of Saipem. Please go ahead, sir.

Alessandro Puliti

Good morning. And welcome to the presentation of Saipem results for the first quarter of 2025. Paolo Calcagnini, our CFO, and the rest of the top management team are here with me today in Milan. I will start by giving you the key highlights. Paolo will then cover the financial results in more detail and we will then wrap up the presentation with a few closing remarks. After our prepared remarks, there will be time for a Q&A session.

Let’s start with the key highlights. I’m pleased to report that in Q1 2025, Saipem recorded the strongest performance of the last decade in terms of first quarter revenue, EBITDA and cash flow. Revenue stood at €3.5 billion, growing by 15% year-on-year. EBITDA stood at €351 million, growing by 31% year-on-year. EBITDA margin reached a level of 10%, an improvement of 40 basis points compared to the previous quarter.

In Q1, we