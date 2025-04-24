Are German businesses just more relaxed than financial markets, or more naive? This is the question that arises after today’s Ifo index - Germany's most prominent leading indicator - improved against all odds. In April, the index came in
German Ifo Index Surprises In April
- In April, Germany's most prominent leading indicator, the Ifo index, improved against all odds, coming in at 86.9 from 86.7 in March.
- The small improvement was driven by a strong increase in the current assessment component, while business expectations dropped to 87.4 from 87.7 in March. But even this drop was mild given the impact US tariffs could potentially have on the German economy.
- Today’s Ifo index comes as a positive surprise. Still, we caution against too premature optimism. There are currently more unknowns than knowns for the German economy, and we continue to expect another year of stagnation.
