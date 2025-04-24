S&P 500: Keep Selling The Rallies

Apr. 24, 2025 8:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), , ,
Damir Tokic
11.58K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The recent rally in the S&P 500 is likely a bear market rally, which should be sold.
  • The earnings estimates keep getting revised lower, while the P/E ratio is still very high.
  • The US-China are in the process of decoupling, within a broad trend of deglobalization, and any de-escalation in the trade war is likely to be short-lived.
  • President Trump will get more influence over the monetary policy as Powell's term expires. Thus, the issue of Fed independence remains fluid.

Trader analyzing global bitcoin price on network diagram

Viktoriia Hnatiuk

Another rally

The S&P 500 (SP500) staged another rally straight into the key resistance area just below the 5500 level, exactly where the two previous rallies peaked. In my opinion, this is another opportunity to sell.

Specifically, in

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.58K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News