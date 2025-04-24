Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason VanWees - Vice Chairman

Robert Mehrabian - Executive Chairman

Edwin Roks - Chief Executive Officer

George Bobb - President & Chief Operating Officer

Steve Blackwood - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Andrew Buscaglia - BNP Paribas

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Jordan Lyonnais - Bank of America

Damian Karas - UBS

Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Guy Hardwick - Freedom Capital Markets

Rob Jamieson - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Welcome to Teledyne's First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.

Here is our first speaker, Mr. Jason VanWees.

Jason VanWees

Good morning, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. This is Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman, and we're about to begin our first quarter 2025 earnings release conference call. We released our earnings earlier this morning before the market opened.

Joining me today are Teledyne's Executive Chairman, Robert Mehrabian; CEO, Edwin Roks; President and COO, George Bobb; and EVP and CFO, Steve Blackwood; and finally, Melanie Cibik, EVP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary. After remarks by Robert, Edwin, George and Steve, we will ask for your questions.

But of course, before we get started, attorneys have reminded me to tell you that all forward-looking statements made this morning are subject to various assumptions, risks and caveats, as noted in the earnings release and our SEC filings. And of course, actual results may differ materially.

In order to avoid potential selective disclosures, this call is simultaneously being webcast, and a replay via webcast and dial-in, will be available for approximately one month.

Here is Robert.

Robert Mehrabian

Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call.

In the first