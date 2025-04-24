Back in November last year, I said that the drop in AES’s share price was overdone given the fundamental value in the business. Since my article, the price has been on a rollercoaster, peaking at $13.23 in January, dropping even further to
AES Mispricing Creates An Opportunity For The Daring
Summary
- AES Corporation's 2024 earnings met expectations, with reliable management forecasts and continued strong dividends, despite revenue and EBITDA declines due to asset sales.
- For 2025, AES plans to focus on large-scale projects, responding to government changes by reducing capital investment by $1.7bn and cutting costs, including a 10% headcount reduction.
- AES's renewable energy expansion is robust, with 4GW of new capacity expected in 2025, expected to be protected from tariff impacts and supported by tax credits.
- Despite risks from weather, tax changes, and refinancing, AES's worst-case scenario still suggests a 20%+ upside, making it a strong buy.
