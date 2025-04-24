As with most applications being enhanced with Generative AI (GenAI) technologies, the creative world of AI-powered image and video creation continues to evolve at a tremendously rapid pace. So, it wasn’t a surprise to see Adobe unveil a new version of its Firefly
Adobe Broadens Firefly's Creative AI Reach
Summary
- Adobe unveiled a new version of its Firefly image generation models at the recent Adobe MAX event in London. The company also announced it has built a new Firefly web-based app around the technology.
- Notably, Adobe allows integration of the image creation tools from several other GenAI model makers - including Google and OpenAI - into the new Firefly app. But by making the other models an option within the Firefly app, Adobe retains a bit more control over the creative process.
- A related development that Adobe unveiled is a new capability it's calling Firefly Boards that allows designers to put together and share a limitless-sized canvas of images - generated from any model or even copied from any location - in order to stimulate ideas.
- The company continues to base its core value and differentiation in the area of AI-powered image generation on its ability to create commercially safe content that's verified to be free of any copyright infringement. For large organizations, this is an incredibly valuable capability.
