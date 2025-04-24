Out Of 70 Graham Value All-Stars, These 16 'Safer' Stocks Stand Out For April

Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • The Value Score identifies large-cap stocks offering high intrinsic value relative to their price, helping investors find undervalued companies with strong assets and profits.
  • The Ben Graham Formula highlights ultra-stable stocks with strong earnings, dividends, and low valuations, ideal for long-term, defensive investing.
  • 24 out of 69 April Graham All-Star-Value (GASV) Dividend stocks offer “safer” dividends with yields lower than their free cash flow yields. And 16 show IDEAL annual dividends (from $1K invested).
  • Sixteen “safer” Ideal GASV emerged as buys for April. Top-ten tickers were: FSK; HSBC; ING; ET; MPLX; NWSI; MO; BBAR; DHT; IVZ.
Foreword

About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. The value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of measurements that determine

