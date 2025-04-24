EnQuest PLC (ENQUF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EnQuest PLC (OTCPK:ENQUF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Amjad Bseisu – Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Copus – Chief Financial Officer

Steve Bowyer – Managing Director-North Sea

Craig Baxter – Head-Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Dan Slater – Zeus Capital

Mark Wilson – Jefferies

Amjad Bseisu

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2024 Annual Results. Thank you for being with us today. My name is Amjad Bseisu. I’m the Chief Executive Officer of EnQuest. Joining me today are Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Copus; and Steve Bowyer, our North Sea Managing Director. Steve and Jonathan continue to provide great leadership as we drive EnQuest forward in our second phase despite a challenging fiscal environment in the UK. We remain very much focused on delivering our new growth of our journey.

As I’m sure you’re all aware, I wanted to advise all attendees with regard to discussions on the possible combination between EnQuest and Serica. We are bound by strict takeover panel rules. Accordingly, I’d refer you to the RNS announcement released by EnQuest and Serica on Friday, the 7th of March, and confirm that we won’t be able to answer any questions relating to this possible combination today.

Let’s start by taking a look at our strong fundamentals that underpin our business. Our strategy is underpinned by our capability as a top quartile operator both in the UK and now in Southeast Asia. This is demonstratable across all our life cycles of our assets. I’m very proud to talk about our production performance in 2024, where our operated assets were 90% production efficiency, and 2025 is off to a similarly impressive start. And that’s great considering the vintage of our assets, which is long life. With 96% of our 2P reserves under our operatorship, we maintain control over