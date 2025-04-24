As the Federal Reserve cautiously progresses through its rate-cutting cycle, fixed income markets are being reshaped by a sharp shift in policy dynamics. The implementation of broad-based tariffs and rising geopolitical uncertainty have added new macro headwinds, intensified volatility and
Looking Ahead To Q2 2025: Selective Strength In A Policy-Driven Market
Summary
- Markets are grappling with the competing forces of inflation resilience and growth risk, as the Fed balances its dual mandate. Tariff actions have introduced a stagflationary tilt to the outlook, prompting steepening in the U.S. yield curve and renewed focus on policy signaling.
- Investment grade, high yield, and municipal sectors remain supported by strong balance sheets, healthy coverage ratios, and manageable maturity profiles. However, headline risk and trade sensitivity are creating wider dispersion - making issuer selection and credit discipline increasingly important.
- Spread widening and rising all-in yields are enhancing forward return potential across credit sectors. While traditional safe havens like Treasurys and agency MBS face pressure, emerging markets, securitized assets, and private credit present attractive risk-adjusted opportunities for long-term investors.
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.