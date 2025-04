Palm Harbour Capital LLP is a London based investment manager founded by Peter Smith with the support of Santa Comba Gestión SL, the holding company of renowned Spanish investor Francisco García Paramés. Palm Harbour Capital manages the Cobas Lux SICAV Palm Harbour Global Value Fund. Palm Harbour follows a value philosophy focused on investing in competitively advantaged businesses when they trade at a significant discount to their growing intrinsic value. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Palm Harbour Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Palm Harbour Capital's official channels.