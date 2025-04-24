GitLab: Growth To Accelerate When Macro Pressure Eases

Apr. 24, 2025 10:21 AM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB) StockGTLB
Eleceed Capital
365 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • GitLab Inc. deserves a buy rating due to its strong growth outlook, despite recent share price declines not reflecting fundamental weaknesses.
  • The enterprise upsell engine is strengthening, with the Ultimate tier now accounting for 50% of total ARR, showing significant traction with large customers.
  • GTLB's Dedicated SaaS offering is gaining momentum, growing 90% y/y, driven by demand from sectors with strict security and compliance needs.

Data Science Concept: Businessman Uses Tablet on Advanced Global Networking, Analyzing Data, Extracting Insights, Developing Smart Solutions from Digital Technology.

Sumedha Lakmal

Summary

I gave a buy rating to GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) in December, with my key thesis being that the growth outlook is still strong. There was sufficient evidence to convince me that GTLB can continue to grow

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital
365 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GTLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News