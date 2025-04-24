3 Bargain Buys Unfairly Sold Off With The Market

The market has varying degrees of efficiency and tends to be less efficient when price movement is erratic. Given the intraday swings of as much as 8 percentage points for the entire market in recent weeks, there are undoubtedly some babies being thrown out with the bathwater.

I believe the key to investing in this sort of environment is discerning between stocks that have fallen for good reason, and those which were simply caught in the crossfire.

How to tell the difference

There are 2 ways stock prices can fall

Multiples stay the same, but companies lose earnings, which causes the price to fall. An underlying company that was previously forecast to earn $10 per share is now forecast to earn $9 per share and the stock drops a corresponding 10%. Earnings stay the same but multiples contract. A company that was forecast to earn $10 per share is still forecast to earn $10 per share, but the stock price dropped 10%. It is now trading at 9X earnings while it was previously trading at 10X earnings.

Of course, a stock price movement can be some combination of the two, but it is helpful to think about which category a given stock is closer to. In each case, the stock price dropped by 10%, but the forward outlook is substantially different.

We want to be investing in companies in the second category. Companies that are not fundamentally harmed but have merely had their multiples go lower.

Fundamentally impacted stocks

There is quite a bit of news flowing through the market right now, particularly on a macro level. Macro news tends to move the entire market while stock specific news tends to move individual stocks.

I think macro news is particularly prone to introducing mispricing because the market has been moving more or less in unison while the actual fundamental impacts vary greatly between companies.

A company like Apple (AAPL) is arguably quite susceptible to the news. It relies heavily on imports as well as having a substantial amount of business in China that is potentially subject to retaliation. I’m not an Apple analyst, so I don’t have any strong opinion on its valuation today, but it makes some fundamental sense that AAPL stock is down.

Apple appears to fit into category 1. Its earnings or growth are likely weaker, causing the stock to drop a commensurate amount.

Some other stocks are down similar amounts, but it is much harder to find a fundamental impact. These would be category 2 stocks where the price drop is just a lower multiple. There are 3 that I find particularly opportunistic right now:

Unwarranted selloff opportunity #1: Centerspace

Centerspace (CSR), a midwestern apartment REIT, is down 13.7% in the last month.

SA

Yet, I can’t come up with a way in which its earnings would be hurt by even a penny a share. In fact, the news seems fundamentally beneficial.

Apartment construction starts were already dropping in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

FRED

The FRED data above goes through February 2025 so it is pre-tariff.

Tariffs, in addition to making construction more expensive via steel, lumber and other materials, cause uncertainty of supply chain which increases risk factored into underwriting. The high cost and uncertainty make it really hard to justify starting a new apartment development and I would anticipate apartment starts dropping further.

Less new supply is unequivocally good for existing apartments like the ones CSR owns.

I don’t foresee any reduction in demand as a result of news flow. In fact, single family housing starts are also substantially down, which bolsters the price of single family homes, thereby keeping a higher percentage of the population renting by necessity.

The housing crisis is not great for people, but it is good for apartment landlords.

Pricing of CSR and other apartment REITs has been quite odd in that the stock prices soared during the construction boom and dropped as construction dropped. That is the polar opposite of fundamentals. Landlord and developer fundamentals are in opposition, not harmony.

With the price drop, Centerspace is trading at about 13X forward AFFO and growing nicely. That is a great deal.

Unwarranted selloff opportunity #2: Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is a diversified triple net REIT that sold off 13% in the last 2 weeks.

SA

The company derives nearly all of its revenue from long-term triple net leases with a weighted average remaining term of 10.2 years. Only 1.2% of its leases roll in 2025.

BNL

These contractual revenues increase slightly each year with escalators built into the leases which causes earnings or AFFO to increase steadily over time.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

BNL is expected to grow AFFO to $1.51 per share by 2026 and the recent news doesn’t change this. The same contractual revenues are still in place.

The only thing that has changed is the price an investor has to pay to get these cashflows. Given the market price drop, BNL is now trading at a greater than 10% AFFO yield, which is quite opportunistic for a solidly investment grade company.

Unwarranted selloff opportunity #3: Easterly Government Properties

This one is going to be a bit more controversial, and I anticipate getting crucified in the comments section for speaking bullishly on a stock that just cut its dividend. However, that is precisely what makes this an extraordinary opportunity.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is a triple net lease REIT that leases primarily to the U.S. government. It fell about 13% like the others, but then fell an additional 13% upon announcing its dividend cut for a total drop of over 26% in the last month.

SA

I find this quite intriguing because during this clobbering of the stock price its earnings did not change.

In fact, it reaffirmed its guidance along with the dividend cut announcement.

Specifically, they announced the dividend will be cut to $0.18 per share quarter (adjusted to $0.45 with the reverse split).

This is not a cut to earnings. Earnings are the same.

It is a change in capital allocation. Rather than paying out slightly more than 100% of CAD, they are now going to be paying out 65% to 75% of CAD per their announcement:

“The Company is changing its dividend philosophy and aligning itself with the best practices of other net lease REITs. The Company is targeting a Core Funds from Operation (Core FFO) payout ratio in the range of 55 – 65% and a CAD payout ratio in a range of 65 – 75%, and as its Core FFO and CAD grow, it would be the Company’s intent to continue to maintain these ranges.”

If you run the math on these payout ranges that implies $1.20 of core FFO/share at the midpoint and $1.02 of CAD at the midpoint.

The previous midpoint of guidance for core FFO was $1.195.

DEA

The reaffirmed guidance is also slightly above consensus estimates for 2025.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The earnings are fine and unchanged.

It is simply a market price reaction due to shareholder preference. Many of the shareholders perhaps only owned DEA because of its enormous dividend yield and might be discouraged now that it only has a large dividend.

That may cause some churn among investors and evidently has hurt the stock price.

However, dividend policy has little to no impact on fundamental value. Award-winning founders of financial academia, Modigliani and Miller, wrote at length about their dividend irrelevance theory.

They posit, and I agree with them, that a company’s dividend policy (AKA its payout ratio) does not have a material impact on its worth.

Shareholders of a stock are not just entitled to a company’s dividends. They own the entirety of its cashflows.

Those cashflows can be paid out as dividends or retained for growth. Both allocations benefit shareholders. In DEA’s case, retained cashflow will likely be used to buy back shares at an enormous discount to NAV and an enormous cashflow yield. That is a highly accretive use of retained cashflow and arguably better for shareholders than a slightly larger dividend.

In my opinion, the entire 26% selloff in DEA was non-fundamental in nature and has resulted in the stock being severely undervalued with an AFFO yield north of 11%.

This AFFO comes from long-term contracts with the U.S. government, making it far more reliable than the average stock trading anywhere near this valuation. I understand there are concerns with DOGE and real estate leases, but so far DEA appears unscathed. We will find out more in their 1Q25 earnings in late April.

Wrapping it up

One of the most crucial aspects of investment is to not use market price as a barometer of company value. Pricing is often inefficient, and it is this inefficiency that creates opportunity. These are just 3 of the plethora of bargains created in the market shakeup. Happy hunting.