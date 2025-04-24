SLYV ETF: Missing The Mark As A Top Small-Cap Value Fund

Nikola Lapenna
157 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The SPDR® S&P 600™ Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) is a passively managed fund targeting small-cap U.S. value stocks within the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
  • SLYV has underperformed compared to other low-fee, passively managed ETFs like Vanguard's VBR and Fidelity's FISVX, making them better investment options.
  • SLYV's higher volatility and lower risk-adjusted returns, indicated by its beta and Sharpe ratio, suggest it is not worth the investment.
  • Given macroeconomic risks and tariff impacts, SLYV is not the best choice for small-cap exposure.

3D bar graph with long shadows

PM Images

What is SLYV?

The SPDR® S&P 600™ Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is a passively managed exchange-traded fund (also known as ETF) that invests in small-cap American listed stocks. The point of this ETF is to have a cheap, passively

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna
157 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in North American public equities and ETF's. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. More recently, Nikola has helped investors narrow down better options for ETF's - every asset manager seems to have similar offerings these days. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLYV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SLYV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLYV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News