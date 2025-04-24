Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Wilson - SVP, IR & Treasurer

John Marchioni - Chairman, President & CEO

Patrick Brennan - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Phillips - Oppenheimer

Mike Zaremski - BMO

Paul Newsome - Research

Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Selective Insurance Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call maybe recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to, Brad Wilson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Brad Wilson

Good morning. Thank you for joining Selective's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Yesterday, we posted our earnings press release, financial supplement and investor presentation on selective.com's Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available there shortly after this call.

John Marchioni, our Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss first quarter results and take your questions.

John and Patrick will reference non-GAAP measures that we and the investment community use to make it easier to evaluate our insurance business. These non-GAAP measures include operating income, operating return on common equity and adjusted book value per common share. The financial supplement on our website include GAAP reconciliations to any referenced non-GAAP financial measures.

We will also make statements and projections about our future performance. These are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, not guarantees of future performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that we disclose in our annual, quarterly