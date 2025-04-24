|Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All performance assumes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, and represents returns of the Investor Class shares. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate
Ariel Focus Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Given the significant downturn since the quarter ended, we are closely monitoring the turn of events and assessing the situation daily.
- The Ariel Focus Fund traded -3.88% lower in the quarter, short of the Russell 1000 Value Index’s +2.14% gain, but ahead of the S&P 500 Index’s -4.27% return.
- Despite the challenging backdrop, we believe the company offers a solid financial profile, including recurring revenue streams and rising operating profit margins.
- As of February 1, 2025, Ariel Focus Fund Investor Class had an annual net expense ratio of 1.00% and an annual gross expense ratio of 1.18%.
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork.
