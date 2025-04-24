|
Ariel Appreciation Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Given the significant downturn since the quarter ended, we are closely monitoring the turn of events and assessing the situation daily.
- Ariel Appreciation Fund decreased -6.94% in the quarter, underperforming both the Russell Midcap Value and Russell Midcap indices, which returned -2.11% and -3.40%, respectively.
- Concerns for slower growth, higher inflation and mounting tail risks amidst tariffs fears and policy uncertainty continue to stoke recessionary fears.
