PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Ravi Pamnani - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Ramon Laguarta - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Caulfield - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Andrea Teixeira - J.P. Morgan

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Bryan Spillane - BofA

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Peter Grom - UBS

Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Kevin Grundy - BNP Paribas

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Charlie Higgs - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to PepsiCo's 2025 First Quarter Earnings Question-and-Answer Session. Your lines have been placed on listen-only till it's your turn to ask a question. Today's call is being recorded and will be archived at www.pepsico.com.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ravi Pamnani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Pamnani, you may begin.

Ravi Pamnani

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. I hope everyone has had a chance this morning to review our press release and prepared remarks, both of which are available on our website.

Before we begin, please take note of our cautionary statement. We may make forward-looking statements on today's call, including about our business plans, updated 2025 guidance and outlook. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our view as of today, April 24, 2025 and we are under no obligation to update.

When discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to our first quarter 2025 earnings release and first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q available on pepsico.com for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and additional