PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:15 AM ET
Company Participants
Ravi Pamnani - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Ramon Laguarta - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jamie Caulfield - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank
Filippo Falorni - Citi
Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley
Andrea Teixeira - J.P. Morgan
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Bryan Spillane - BofA
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies
Peter Grom - UBS
Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities
Kevin Grundy - BNP Paribas
Robert Moskow - TD Cowen
Charlie Higgs - Redburn Atlantic
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to PepsiCo's 2025 First Quarter Earnings Question-and-Answer Session. Your lines have been placed on listen-only till it's your turn to ask a question. Today's call is being recorded and will be archived at www.pepsico.com.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ravi Pamnani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Pamnani, you may begin.
Ravi Pamnani
Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. I hope everyone has had a chance this morning to review our press release and prepared remarks, both of which are available on our website.
Before we begin, please take note of our cautionary statement. We may make forward-looking statements on today's call, including about our business plans, updated 2025 guidance and outlook. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our view as of today, April 24, 2025 and we are under no obligation to update.
When discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to our first quarter 2025 earnings release and first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q available on pepsico.com for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and additional
- Read more current PEP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts