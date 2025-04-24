Fortnox AB (publ) (FNOXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCPK:FNOXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 24, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to Fortnox Q1 2025 Report Presentation. My name is Mia Nordlander, and I’m Head of Investor Relations. With me here in the studio today in Vaxjo, I have our acting CEO, Roger Hartelius. The agenda for today is that we will start here in Roger presenting the Q1 numbers, followed by some business highlights, and then we will have time for questions. You can either call them in to us here in the studio by dialing +468-559-313-37 or you can send them to us here in the chat. So once again, very welcome, and over to you, Roger.

Roger Hartelius

Hi there, and thank you, Mia. So first, a short summary of the first quarter. So Q1 showed 25% organic growth and 33% EBIT growth. And ARPC target of SEK300 was surpassed, and we reached SEK304 million. And our focus on strategic changes aligned with the new direction continues.

So looking into the numbers. We saw a customer growth with 14,000 customers, in line with Q4 previous year, but yes, and a little bit lower than previous year. And in Q1 last year, we acquired Boardeaser, which added 3,000 customers. We had a growth in ARPC with SEK6, and that made us surpass our target of SEK300 per month. The revenue growth was 21% and adjusted for acquisitions and divestment, the organic growth reached 25%. We had an EBIT margin of 44%. And looking at Rule of Fortnox growth and margin combined, we hit 64%. So a stable and strong first quarter in 2025.