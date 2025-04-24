There's a prevailing perception that among all the tech companies to be disrupted by AI, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is in one of the worst positions. The software company, best known for its software tools for designers such as Adobe
Adobe: AI Concerns Are Overblown, Buy The Dip (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Adobe's valuation has dropped significantly, making it an attractive buy despite AI competition and macroeconomic uncertainties, with a forward P/E ratio of ~17x.
- Adobe continues to achieve ~10% y/y revenue growth and maintains a high pro forma operating margin of 48%. It continues to build up its ARR, shielding it from heightened churn.
- Adobe's AI-powered tools are gaining traction, contributing $125 million in ARR, expected to double by the end of fiscal 2025.
- I'm upgrading Adobe stock to a buy rating, given its new orientation as a "growth at a reasonable price" stock.
