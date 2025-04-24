Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) have been an excellent performer over the past year, adding 24%, and even recovering most of their losses during the post- “Liberation Day” market plunge. As
Willis Towers Watson: Solid Q1, But A Full Valuation
Summary
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares rose 24% over the past year, driven by its stable business model and minimal economic cyclicality.
- Q1 results showed solid performance with 5% organic revenue growth and improved operating margins, despite a 5% revenue decline due to the TRANZACT sale.
- WTW maintains a strong balance sheet, targets $1.5 billion in buybacks, and offers a 5-6% capital return yield, primarily through buybacks.
- Despite solid fundamentals, WTW's valuation appears full, leading to a hold rating as shares are near fair value with limited upside potential.
