My last article about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was published in December 2024, and back then, I called the stock a "Buy" once again. In the meantime, the stock has declined about 14% compared to December 2024, and lost close to 25% in the last
Bristol-Myers Squibb Is A Good Pick
Summary
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is undervalued, trading 30% below its intrinsic value, with a low price-to-free-cash-flow ratio indicating a strong buying opportunity.
- In the first quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb did beat expectations for revenue and earnings per share, but had to report declining sales.
- Management expects a revenue decline in 2025 due to legacy portfolio drops, but growth portfolio and promising pipeline offer long-term potential.
- With a dividend yield above 5% and a recession-resistant business, BMY is a low-risk investment, even amid market uncertainties and tariff impacts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.