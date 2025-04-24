Thales S.A. (THLEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Thales S.A. (OTCPK:THLEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Alexandra Boucheron – Vice President, Head-Investor Relations

Pascal Bouchiat – Chief Financial Officer

Ben Heelan – Bank of America

Olivier Brochet – Redburn Atlantic

David Perry – JPMorgan

Christophe Menard – Deutsche Bank

George Mcwhirter – Berenberg

Alexandra Boucheron

Good morning. Welcome, and thank you all for joining us for the presentation of Thales Q1 2025 Order Intake and Sales. I am Alexandra Boucheron, Head of Investor Relations at Thales. With me today is Pascal Bouchiat, our Chief Financial Officer. As usual, this presentation is audio webcasted live on our website at thalesgroup.com, where the slides and press release are also available for download. A replay will be available soon after the end of the event.

With that, I would like to turn over the call to Pascal Bouchiat.

Pascal Bouchiat

Thank you, Alexandra, and good morning, everyone. Let's kick off with Q1 2025 highlights before digging into the numbers. I'm now on Slide 2. So Thales has started 2025 with another quarter of robust underlying commercial momentum. The level of demand for product and solutions continues to be high in most of our businesses, which make us fully confident to achieve our guidance of a book-to-bill ratio above 1 in 2025.

Sales growth was strong in the first quarter amounting to 9.9% organically versus last year. This performance is particularly driven by all avionics activities on the one hand and by defense on the other hand. Talking about defense, the momentum in Europe is particularly positive. As you have seen over the last few weeks, we support these statements from European leaders and Head of States. Thales is uniquely positioned to benefit from this, leveraging its wide portfolio of premium products and solutions fitting the needs of its