Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 24, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jane Gelfand - Senior Vice President, Finance

Tim Cofer - Chief Executive Officer

Sudhanshu Priyadarshi - Chief Financial Officer and President, International

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

Peter Grom - UBS

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Keurig Dr Pepper's Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2025. [Operator Instructions]. This conference call is being recorded, and there will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to introduce Keurig Dr Pepper's Senior Vice President of Finance, Jane Gelfand. Ms. Gelfand, please go ahead.

Jane Gelfand

Thank you, and hello, everyone. Earlier this morning, we issued two separate press releases detailing first quarter results and announcing the appointment of new independent directors to our Board of Directors. We will discuss these topics during this conference call and in the accompanying slide presentation that can be tracked in real time on the live webcast.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks will include forward-looking statements, which reflect KDP's judgment, assumptions and analysis only as of today. Our actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting KDP's business. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today. For more information, please refer to our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC later today.