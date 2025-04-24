Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 24, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jane Gelfand - Senior Vice President, Finance
Tim Cofer - Chief Executive Officer
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi - Chief Financial Officer and President, International
Conference Call Participants
Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets
Chris Carey - Wells Fargo
Peter Grom - UBS
Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies
Filippo Falorni - Citi
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Keurig Dr Pepper's Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2025. [Operator Instructions]. This conference call is being recorded, and there will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions].
I would now like to introduce Keurig Dr Pepper's Senior Vice President of Finance, Jane Gelfand. Ms. Gelfand, please go ahead.
Jane Gelfand
Thank you, and hello, everyone. Earlier this morning, we issued two separate press releases detailing first quarter results and announcing the appointment of new independent directors to our Board of Directors. We will discuss these topics during this conference call and in the accompanying slide presentation that can be tracked in real time on the live webcast.
Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks will include forward-looking statements, which reflect KDP's judgment, assumptions and analysis only as of today. Our actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting KDP's business. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today. For more information, please refer to our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC later today.
- Read more current KDP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts