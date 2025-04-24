Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Chuck Triano - SVP and Head of IR

Chris Boerner - Board Chair and CEO

David Elkins - CFO

Adam Lenkowsky - CCO

Samit Hirawat - CMO and Head of Global Drug Development

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Luisa Hector - Berenberg

Geoff Meacham - Citi

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Trung Huynh - UBS

Courtney Breen - Bernstein

Tim Anderson - Bank of America

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Carter Gould - Cantor

Steven Scala - TD Cowen

Zach Dunn - Guggenheim

Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs

Matt Phipps - William Blair

Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James

Kripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities

James Shin - Deutsche Bank

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chuck Triano, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Chuck Triano

Thank you. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me this morning with prepared remarks are Chris Boerner, our Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and David Elkins, our Chief Financial Officer. Also participating in today's call are Adam Lenkowsky, our Chief Commercialization Officer, and Samit Hirawat, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Drug Development. Earlier this morning, we posted our quarterly slide presentation to bms.com that you can use to follow along with Chris and David's remarks.

Before we