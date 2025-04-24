Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Chuck Triano - SVP and Head of IR
Chris Boerner - Board Chair and CEO
David Elkins - CFO
Adam Lenkowsky - CCO
Samit Hirawat - CMO and Head of Global Drug Development
Conference Call Participants
Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Luisa Hector - Berenberg
Geoff Meacham - Citi
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Trung Huynh - UBS
Courtney Breen - Bernstein
Tim Anderson - Bank of America
David Risinger - Leerink Partners
Carter Gould - Cantor
Steven Scala - TD Cowen
Zach Dunn - Guggenheim
Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs
Matt Phipps - William Blair
Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James
Kripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
James Shin - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Bristol Myers Squibb First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chuck Triano, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Chuck Triano
Thank you. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me this morning with prepared remarks are Chris Boerner, our Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and David Elkins, our Chief Financial Officer. Also participating in today's call are Adam Lenkowsky, our Chief Commercialization Officer, and Samit Hirawat, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Drug Development. Earlier this morning, we posted our quarterly slide presentation to bms.com that you can use to follow along with Chris and David's remarks.
Before we
- Read more current BMY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts