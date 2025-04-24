President Trump says he doesn’t plan to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, but the calls for rate cuts continue. The central bank, however, is expected to leave rates unchanged at the next month’s policy meeting. For the moment, it’s still a battle of
Fed Expected To Keep Rates Steady Despite Trump's Calls For Cuts
Summary
- President Trump says he doesn’t plan to fire Fed Chairman Powell, but the calls for rate cuts continue.
- The central bank, however, is expected to leave rates unchanged at next month’s policy meeting.
- The Fed funds futures market this morning is pricing in a 94% probability for no change in the target rate at the upcoming May 7 FOMC meeting. The outlook for Trump’s preference offers better chances in June, which shows a modest 59% probability for a cut.
- The policy-sensitive US 2-year Treasury yield is anticipating a rate cut at some point.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.