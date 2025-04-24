Barings BDC (BBDC) had a substantial sell-off from over $10 per share to the $8-$9 range in the reaction to President Trump's tariffs. It shouldn't be surprising to BDC investors that the whole sector recorded valuation drops. Now, I think it's important to
Barings BDS Is Not A Great Buy Despite The Sell-Off
Summary
- Barings BDS experienced a significant sell-off due to Trump's tariffs, impacting the entire BDC sector and leading to valuation drops.
- I recommend focusing on top-tier BDCs like Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund due to their defensive portfolios.
- BBDC's portfolio shows declining credit quality and higher non-accrual risks, making it less attractive compared to peers with higher first-lien debt exposure.
- Despite BBDC's reasonable dividend coverage, I consider it a "hold" due to its higher risk and prefer more defensive BDCs in the current economic climate.
