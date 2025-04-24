SAP's Cloud Can't Hide The Cracks: Initiating With A Sell
Summary
- SAP SE's strong Q1 results caused the stock to surge 10% in response, but I think the company is due for a reset soon. I'm initiating a Sell.
- I think SAP could have one good quarter left before potential exchange rate issues could hurt revenue.
- SAP's deep AI integration in ERP and cloud services offers a competitive edge, but the ERP market remains fiercely competitive with Oracle.
- The current risk-reward isn't favorable, especially with a high valuation, in my opinion, making current stock prices unattractive for new positions.
- I hereon share my sentiment on SAP shares and why I see no upside ahead.
