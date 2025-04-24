My view of South32 Limited (OTCPK:SOUHY) (OTCPK:SHTLF) (S32:AX) is Neutral now.
The miner's cash distributions and FY24 ("YE Jun-24") performance were detailed in the earlier August 31, 2024 article.
I'm no longer a bull on S32. There were both favorable and
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!